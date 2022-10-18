Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.67 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

