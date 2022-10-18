Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.67. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

