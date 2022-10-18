Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Raised to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

AGR stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 228,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

