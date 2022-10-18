AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Cut to €30.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

