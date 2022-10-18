Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 84,761 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

