Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,437,761 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $24,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 736,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 363,478 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,394,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 997,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,958,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 714,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

