Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 374,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 253,488 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
