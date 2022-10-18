BankUnited (BKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.1 %

BKU opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $7,193,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

