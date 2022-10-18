Barclays Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $138.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.2 %

RGA opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

