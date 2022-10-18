Barclays Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $127.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

