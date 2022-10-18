Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 14,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

