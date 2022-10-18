BCS Wealth Management Acquires 363 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

