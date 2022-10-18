Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $409,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

