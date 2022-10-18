BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $28.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of BRBR opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $8,895,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 118.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

