Berenberg Bank Cuts Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €19.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Stellantis Trading Up 3.9 %

Stellantis stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

