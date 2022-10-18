Berenberg Bank Cuts Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €19.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.
Stellantis Trading Up 3.9 %
Stellantis stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
