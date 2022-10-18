Berenberg Bank Raises Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 810 ($9.79) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

KMR stock opened at GBX 411 ($4.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.84. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of £390.13 million and a PE ratio of 326.19.

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Kenmare Resources

About Kenmare Resources

In other news, insider Tom Hickey bought 40,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($193,330.11).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

