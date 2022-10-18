Berenberg Bank Trims Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Target Price to €80.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS MBGYY opened at 13.57 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of 12.42 and a one year high of 26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

