Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

