BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,310 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,915.93.

Shares of BHP opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

