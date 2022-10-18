Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIREF. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $7.65 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1441 per share. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.