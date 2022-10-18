Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BGI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Birks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.