Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.2 %
JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
