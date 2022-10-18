BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $666.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $716.00 to $666.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $735.17.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.3 %

BlackRock stock opened at $569.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.34. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

