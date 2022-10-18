BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $666.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $716.00 to $666.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $735.17.
BlackRock Stock Up 3.3 %
BlackRock stock opened at $569.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.34. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
