BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $481.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $495.00 to $481.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $735.17.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $569.25 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $642.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.