Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $45,495,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $31,838,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $30,113,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

