Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BOAC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

