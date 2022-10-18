BNP Paribas Lowers NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.9 %

NWG stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,667 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 615,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.