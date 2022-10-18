BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

LON BP opened at GBX 449.45 ($5.43) on Tuesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 471.19 ($5.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.48. The firm has a market cap of £83.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

About BP

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63). Insiders purchased 43,737 shares of company stock worth $18,542,727 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.