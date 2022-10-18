Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 960 ($11.60) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 753.50 ($9.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 811.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,704.55. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($11.60).

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

