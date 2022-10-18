Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $435.37 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

