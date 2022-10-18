Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $32.75

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

