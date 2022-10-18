Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $32.75

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at BigCommerce
In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $64.14.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.