Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Target Price at $29.56

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Separately, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,706,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 754,963 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 545,063 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

