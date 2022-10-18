Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) PT at $15.67

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,537,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 192,060 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

