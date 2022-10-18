Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price at $149.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $77.26 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $177.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

