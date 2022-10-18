Brokers Offer Predictions for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MTSI opened at $51.85 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $341,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

