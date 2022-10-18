Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report released on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.87. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.