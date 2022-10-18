Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Head to Head Contrast

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enovis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19% Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.67 $71.66 million $2.19 21.70 Cadre $427.29 million 2.48 $12.66 million ($0.24) -118.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre. Cadre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enovis and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.76%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Enovis beats Cadre on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.