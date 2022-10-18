CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €3.25 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.82.

CaixaBank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

