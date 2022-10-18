Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

