Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 373,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in eBay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.