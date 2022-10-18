Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $392.22 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.48. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

