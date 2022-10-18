Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,505 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

