Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,956 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.