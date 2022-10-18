Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after acquiring an additional 935,552 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $423.40 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

