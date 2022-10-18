Canaccord Genuity Group Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $88.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.44.
STAAR Surgical Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of STAA opened at $71.85 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical
In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
