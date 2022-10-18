Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 223.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 277,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 424,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 141,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

