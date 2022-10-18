Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) PT Lowered to €219.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €227.00 ($231.63) to €219.00 ($223.47) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

