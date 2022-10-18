Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 39.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

