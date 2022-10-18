CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CNP opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

