Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $297.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

